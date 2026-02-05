Editor,

In the rugged hills and vibrant valleys of Arunachal Pradesh, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has long stood as a beacon of hope and unity for the state’s youth. Founded in 1947 as the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) Students’ Union and restructured as AAPSU in 1973, this apex body has etched an indelible mark on the state’s socio-political landscape. Over decades, AAPSU has championed indigenous rights, spearheaded anti-refugee movements to protect tribal identities (such as the historic protests against Chakma-Hajong settlements), advocated for better educational infrastructure, and mobilized students against environmental degradation and corruption. Its leaders have often transitioned into influential political figures, embodying the union’s role as a cradle for future statesmen. From fighting for statehood in the 1970s to addressing contemporary issues like inner-line permit enforcement and youth employment, AAPSU’s achievements have fostered a sense of pan-Arunachal solidarity, empowering generations to voice concerns on national platforms. These accomplishments deserve unwavering praise, as they underscore AAPSU’s pivotal contribution to preserving cultural heritage while pushing for progressive development.

Yet, as we witness the unfolding drama of the 27th General Conference-cum-Election for the 2026-2029 term, one cannot ignore the stark contrast between AAPSU’s glorious past and its troubled present. What should be a democratic celebration of student leadership has devolved into a saga of twists, turns, and exposed fissures that threaten the union’s very foundation. The process, which began with the dissolution of the previous executive in December 2025, has been marred by procedural lapses and escalating conflicts. Aspirants have repeatedly questioned the Election Committee’s delays in releasing amended by-laws-demands that echoed through consultative meetings as early as January 19, 2026. The by-laws, finally distributed on February 3 at the NEFA Club in Itanagar amid fanfare, came too late to quell suspicions of opacity. This distribution, while a step toward transparency, was overshadowed by unresolved queries to the Home Department regarding the January 30 violence.

The nomination phase on January 30 turned particularly ugly, descending into stone-pelting, clashes, and reports of air shots at the AAPSU office. This incident, which injured several and prompted a district-wide weapons ban by the magistrate, highlighted deep-seated problems: factionalism among district unions, allegations of undue influence, and a failure to enforce democratic norms.

Broader issues, such as the historical influx of unaccounted money into AAPSU elections-evident in past cycles where candidates reportedly spent crores-persist; turning what should be an ideological contest into a high-stakes financial battle. These problems expose systemic vulnerabilities: inadequate oversight, lingering tribal rivalries, and a drift from AAPSU’s core mandate of student welfare toward power plays.

Compounding these institutional woes are troubling revelations about individual candidates, which cast shadows on their suitability for leadership.

These pieces of dirt-ranging from ethical lapses to potential violations of student conduct-paint a picture of a leadership race tainted by personal failings, further eroding public trust.

Elections conducted under such circumstances can only diminish AAPSU’s authority, transforming it from a respected voice of the youth into a fractured entity mired in scandal. The violence and opacity not only deter genuine student participation but also hinder the union’s ability to address pressing issues like educational reforms, unemployment, and indigenous rights. A weakened AAPSU serves no one-least of all the students it purports to represent-stifling its potential for constructive development and advocacy work.

It is imperative, then, that the student community of Arunachal Pradesh rises to this challenge from the perspective of AAPSU’s long-term growth and relevance. We must demand accountability: Each candidate should publicly explain their controversies-be it financial dealings, academic records, or personal scandals and commit to reform. I call upon all aspirants to sign and publish a joint statement pledging zero tolerance for violence, upholding personal integrity, and resolving academic issues transparently. Let this be a turning point: Engage in debates on manifestos, not machetes; prioritize unity over division. Only through such collective vigilance can AAPSU reclaim its legacy and steer toward a brighter future for Arunachal’s youth. The time for introspection is now-before the polls seal a regrettable chapter.

A citizen