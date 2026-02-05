Editor,

I, on behalf of all aspiring candidates for the upcoming Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026, earnestly request the concerned authority to kindly maintain a 3:1 ratio for shortlisting candidates for the said recruitment. Adhering to a 3:1 ratio will save time and resources for both the aspiring candidates and the recruiting agency in several ways.

It will reduce the burden on the recruiting agency in constituting multiple interview boards, engaging subject experts, and managing other logistical requirements.

Filtering out unnecessary candidates who are deemed not fit for the interview will save both time and resources.

For instance, if 500 (five hundred) candidates are called for a single post, it not only burdens the recruiting agency but also causes undue hardship to candidates. The remaining 499 candidates, who ultimately fail to secure the lone post, would have spent considerable time, money, and resources to attend the interview, often travelling from far-flung areas of the state and even from across the country.

Most importantly, a 3:1 ratio is a universally accepted method for recruitment through viva-voce interviews, especially as prescribed under UGC guidelines.

I also humbly request student unions, community-based organisations, and other pressure groups not to be unnecessarily involved in this matter. As victims of a recently conducted interview at APU, Pasighat, aspirants are already exhausted and disheartened. Therefore, let us avoid creating unnecessary issues and allow the recruiting agency (APPSC) to conduct the interview independently while strictly adhering to the UGC-mandated 3:1 shortlisting method.

An Aspirant