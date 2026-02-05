Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday paid homage to six former members who passed away over the last few months. They included Yadap Apang, Kapchen Rajkumar, Tinghaap Taiju, Punji Mara, Takar Marde and Nima Tsering Khrimey.

Initiating the obituary reference in the House, Congress MLA Kumar Waii said that he shared close bonds with most of the departed leaders.

“Yadap Apang was like a motherly figure to me. She was not only a good MLA but also a strong pillar of support during the long tenure of Gegong Apang as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. I shared many wonderful moments with her,” Waii said.

He also expressed deep sadness over the deaths of Takar Marde and Punji Mara. “Marde and Mara were elders to me, and both were fine gentlemen. They belonged to a generation of politicians who played a significant role in the development of Upper Subansiri district,” he said.

Forest Minister Wangki Lowang termed the late Yadap Apang a pioneer and said she was among the first generation of women MLAs in the state.

Minister for Information and Public Relations Nyato Dukham, who was a political rival of the late Punji Mara, paid glowing tributes to him. “We fought several elections against each other. Sometimes he won and sometimes I won. But once the election was over, he would forget everything and treat me like family. He did a lot for the Taliha Assembly constituency,” Dukham said.

MLA Honchun Ngandam urged the state government to name institutions in their respective districts after the departed leaders. “All of them contributed significantly to the development of their respective Assembly constituencies and districts. This should be recognized by the state government by naming government institutions in their memory,” Ngandam said.

MLA Ninong Ering, in his speech, termed the late Yadap Apang a pioneer who initiated large-scale tea, rubber and betel nut cultivation in the state for industrial production.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, while participating in the obituary reference, said he would remember all of them with fondness for their immense contributions to the state. “I had the opportunity to work closely with most of them. I feel the pain of their loss,” Mein said.

He also made a special reference to Yadap Apang, describing her as a trendsetter. “Starting tea gardens and a newspaper in those days required vision. She was indeed a pioneer in many ways,” Mein said.

MLAs Laisam Simai, Tsetan Chombay and others also spoke on the occasion.

Quotes of the day