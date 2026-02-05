Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: Aether Alloys LLP that operates the silicon factory at the Niglok Industrial Growth Centre (IGC), on Wednesday condemned what it claimed as false allegations and termed the blockades staged by the villagers as illegal, including leaders of the Niglok Industrial Growth Centre’s Pollution-Affected People’s Forum (PAPF) on Monday.

The PAPF alleged that the government authority, even after repeated approaches, miserably failed to take up “effective mitigation policy” to control emission of smoke from the silicon factory, causing health hazards. It further alleged that the silicon factory, operated by Aether Alloys LLP Industry, is causing air and water pollution. The agitating villagers expressed their rigid stand against the industry authority.

Refuting PAPF’s allegations that were published in this daily on 2 February, the Aether Alloys LLP termed it “misleading and incorrect” and called the PAPF’s protest “an unlawful obstruction.”

Aether Alloys LLP claimed that its silicon factory operates among the cleanest ferro-silicon plants in India and falls within the top 25% globally for environmental performance. It further claimed the company operates with statutory compliance and irrefutable environmental credentials. “The silicon factory holds every required NOC, statutory consent and the regulatory certification to conduct its operations. All approvals are valid, current and fully in force,” it claimed.

“We categorically deny all allegations of pollution. Every claim made in the news,” it stated.

“The article stands directly contradicted by the official records, certifications and clearances of the statutory environmental pollution control bodies including the Central Pollution Control Board, the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board,” the company said.

The company reiterated that Aether Alloys LLP remains committed to transparency and lawful operations.

“We reaffirm our willingness to engage with all stakeholders based on facts, scientific data, and lawful processes, not misinformation,” the company stated in a press communiqué.

Villagers aggrieved over the state government’s alleged inaction in addressing their grievances regarding air and water pollution posed by the silicon factory have said that they will continue their agitation until the factory is shifted elsewhere.

The villagers protested in front of the Ruksin ADC’s office on Monday and submitted a reminder to the administration and warned the authority that they would intensify their ongoing movement by launching an indefinite hunger strike.