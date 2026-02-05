ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T Parnaik on Wednesday urged the MLAs to maintain the dignity of the Assembly and ensure people-centric governance to steer the state towards peace, progress and prosperity.

Addressing the inaugural day of the two-day Assembly session, the governor said the occasion was an opportunity to honour its proud legacy by strengthening democratic values and cooperative functioning.

Expressing confidence in the collective wisdom of the members, he said the Assembly would continue to guide the state in alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Arunachal, through inclusive, sustainable and transformative development.

Parnaik expressed gratitude to the Centre, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for sustained support and visionary leadership.

He referred to the PM’s visit to Itanagar, during which development projects worth over Rs. 5,100 crore were inaugurated, as a reflection of the Centre’s focused commitment to the state.

Highlighting improved Centre-state cooperation, Parnaik observed that since 2014, the state’s share of central taxes has crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore.

He also mentioned the launch of the GST Bachat Utsav as a step towards transparent, citizen-friendly governance and a stronger business environment.

Outlining the state government’s vision for a viksit Arunachal, the governor said the beginning of the year was a time for both reflection and renewed resolve to build a prosperous, inclusive and self-reliant state.

He said the vision focuses on empowering youth through education and employment, enabling women to lead social and economic change, ensuring equitable benefits of development to all communities, and allowing cultural heritage to flourish alongside modern growth, reflecting the spirit of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.’

Parnaik also highlighted the ‘panch pratigyas’ (five pledges) articulated by the state government under the leadership of the chief minister as a clear roadmap towards viksit Arunachal and Viksit Bharat@2047.

He said the five commitments place youth and human capital at the centre of development, strengthen livelihoods and rural self-reliance, ensure growth in harmony with nature, promote green energy and hydropower-led transformation, and encourage sustainable tourism that preserves identity while generating livelihoods.

Emphasising the role of the legislature, the governor said the Assembly has a pivotal responsibility in shaping the future of Arunachal Pradesh, with each member entrusted to voice the aspirations of their constituents and work for the collective good of the state.

Stressing that human capital is the foundation of a developed Arunachal, the governor underscored the importance of quality education, a growing knowledge economy, youth aspirations and sports in building discipline and national pride. (PTI)