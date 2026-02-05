Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has welcomed the announcement of the Buddhist tourist circuit for the Northeast region in the union budget. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mein said the Buddhist tourist circuit will include Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states such as Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim and Tripura.

“We have been discussing the Buddhist tourist circuit for some time, and finally it has been announced in the budget. Now we will ensure that it is implemented properly. It will promote religious tourism in the region,” Mein said.

He further said that the enhancement of funds for road infrastructure and the tourism sector would also benefit Arunachal in the long run. He termed the Union Budget as a step towards Viksit Bharat. “This budget is pro people and a balanced one which takes care of every sector,” said Mein.

Mein said Arunachal Pradesh is expected to receive tax devolution estimated at Rs. 20,665.48 crore based on the budget announcement. He added that the state would also benefit from the focus on the Khelo India Mission, high-value agriculture in hilly regions, support for self-help group marts to empower rural women, and budgetary emphasis on the upliftment of the Northeast region.