[Bengia Ajum & Samshum Changmi]

KHARSANG, 4 Feb: Officials of the Income Tax (IT) department conducted raids at multiple locations across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on the business premises of businessman Ratan Sharma. According to sources, raids were carried out at Kharsang in Changlang district and at Tippi in West Kameng district. Till the filing of this report, IT officials were present at both locations and the raids were continuing.

At Tippi, IT officials reached the office of Platinum Alloys Private Limited, a ferro-silicon factory, around 8.30 am and began the raid. They were aided by central police forces in conducting the operation. Around the same time, IT officials reached Kharsang Industry LLP at Kharsang in connection with an alleged tax-evasion case.

M/s Kharsang Industry LLP, located at Kharsang in Changlang district, is a coal-based coke manufacturing unit, with a 10 per cent equity stake held by the Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development & Trading Corporation Ltd (APMDTCL).

In Kharsang, the IT department sought the assistance of local police, who accompanied the team during the raids.

The business interests of Navin Singhal of Coal Pulz Pvt Ltd were also raided by the IT department. Coal Pulz Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between industrialists Naveen Singhal and Ratan Sharma and had won the bid for the Namchik-Nampuk coal mine.

No official confirmation has been issued regarding the total number of locations covered or the specific nature of the alleged violations. Authorities have so far maintained silence as the operation continues. “The IT department usually conducts such raids independently and does not inform local authorities. If they seek assistance, we do provide support, especially security,” said a senior official based in Itanagar.

Apart from this, Sharma and his family reportedly own multiple industrial units in the state, including M/s Platinum Alloys Pvt Ltd at Tippi in West Kameng district; M/s SMS Smelter Ltd and M/s Shree Salasar Industries at Lekhi; and M/s Satyam Ispat (North East) Limited, M/s Satyaratan Ispat, M/s Sunshine Industries, and M/s Satyam Steel and Alloys, all located at the Banderdewa Industrial Estate.