ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday called for a serious, time-bound and consultative approach to resolve the long-pending issues of the Vijaynagar settlers, describing them as the “sentinels of Vijay Nagar” who have safeguarded one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most remote frontiers for generations.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the screening of the documentary film “The Untold Story of Vijaynagar”, produced by Papai Nalo Films, at Banquet Hall, Niti Vihar, Itanagar, in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, ministers, MLAs and other distinguished guests.

Commending filmmaker Papai Nalo and his team, Khandu said the documentary has powerfully brought to light the historical context, sacrifices and unresolved grievances of the settlers who were relocated to Vijaynagar in the 1960s.

“This film is not just documentation – it is a voice for the voiceless,” he said, noting that nearly two years of field research went into its making.

Recalling his own visits to Vijaynagar, the Chief Minister said the area was never unfamiliar to him, having visited it by helicopter and later by road under extremely difficult conditions.

“The lack of connectivity and basic amenities was evident. Without roads and access, development remains incomplete,” he said.

The Chief Minister candidly acknowledged that both the government of India and successive state governments had failed to adequately address the genuine problems of the settlers, many of whom were former Assam Rifles personnel encouraged to settle in the region with assurances that were never fully honoured. He referred to issues relating to premature retirement, denial of retirement benefits, lack of land security, and the continuing identity crisis faced by later generations despite educational achievements.

Highlighting recent legal developments, Khandu referred to the 2025 High Court judgment directing the state government to resolve land-related issues of the settlers. He informed that the land department and the deputy commissioner of Changlang district are already working in this direction, and assured that the chief secretary would be instructed to expedite the process.

Emphasising Arunachal Pradesh’s unique tribal and constitutional dynamics, the Chief Minister stressed the need for a “middle path” arrived at through extensive consultations with local tribes, community-based organisations (CBOs), apex tribal bodies and all stakeholders, including the Gorkha community and the Yobin tribe of the region.

“This is our problem, and we must resolve it ourselves. Arunachal’s issues cannot be solved from outside the state,” he said, urging legislators and the public to approach the matter with maturity, research and sensitivity rather than speculation or superficial commentary.

Drawing parallels with the state’s progress in resolving other long-standing issues – such as the Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute and the Chakma-Hajong matter – the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the grievances of the Vijaynagar settlers would also be addressed through structured dialogue and cooperation between the state and central governments.

Khandu noted that with the documentary now entering the public domain through social media and digital platforms, the true story of Vijaynagar would reach a national and global audience, placing renewed focus on the need for justice and resolution. (PR, CMO)