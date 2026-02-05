Mayudia tiger attack case

[Indrajit Tingwa]

NAMSAI/ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: The Tai Khamti Singpho Council (TKSC) has demanded a judicial probe into the death of Head Constable Chow Chikseng Manpang to unearth any lapses or negligence that might have led to his tragic death.

Manpang was reportedly attacked and killed by a tiger family on Monday evening, while he was riding a bike on his way to Roing from Anini in Dibang Valley district.

The demand was made during a media briefing regarding Manpang’s death here on Wednesday. The TKSC conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Addressing the media, TKSC secretary-general Chow Jaling Mannow rued that despite reports of tiger sightings in the Mayudia area, a famous tourism spot, the wildlife authorities or the administration failed to take precautions like putting up warning signs or declaring the area a tiger corridor.

The council also demanded that the department of environment, forests and climate change hike the compensation amount from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh. The council opined that since the deceased is survived by an octogenarian father, his wife, and four children, who are studying, a monetary compensation of Rs. 50 lakh will somehow facilitate the family to come to terms with and tide over the hardships that lie ahead after the sudden and tragic loss.

It further demanded that the government offer a regular job to the eldest child and daughter of the deceased, who is studying in BA second year on compensatory and compassionate grounds, which is possible with her qualification.

The council also stated that no higher officials from the police department have yet visited the bereaved family.

It further appealed for a halt to the sharing of the images and videos of the mutilated remains of the deceased on social media platforms, terming it as disrespectful to the departed soul and an insensitive act.

The council stated it will pursue with all democratic options available, if the demands were not met.

The mortal remains of Manpang were given a guard of honour by the Namsai police before the last rites were conducted by family members, friends and relatives at Namsai on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) blamed the state wildlife department and government for the tragic incident.

“This tragedy is neither an act of fate nor an unavoidable natural occurrence-it is the direct consequence of administrative apathy, poor planning, and governance collapse,” APCC president Bosiram stated in a release.

Siram said that the incident has once again exposed the negligence of the state wildlife department and the complete failure and negligence of the BJP-led state government in safeguarding human lives.

He said that reports regarding the free movement of tigers along the Mayudia-Anini road had been widely circulating on social media and among local residents for over a month.

“Despite this, the state forest department and the authorities concerned failed to take timely preventive and safety measures for commuters and inhabitants along the Mayudia stretch, including areas falling under the Mayudia Wildlife Sanctuary,” Siram said.

“It is particularly tragic that a police personnel returning from Anini after attending the “Sarkar Aapke Dwar” programme was left to travel through a known high-risk wildlife corridor without official transport or adequate protection. This reflects a disturbing lack of sensitivity and foresight on the part of the government,” he said.

Siram said that the government and the forest department were fully aware of the presence of big cats, yet no effective surveillance, patrolling, warning systems, or safety protocols were put in place.

Who will take responsibility for this grave lapse? He questioned.

Human-wildlife conflict may occur, but preventable negligence is inexcusable, Siram said.

He also stated that wildlife conservation cannot be used as an excuse to abdicate the state’s primary duty of protecting human life.

What kind of governance allows citizens and tourists to move under constant threat while authorities act only after tragedy strikes? He questioned.

Siram said that regular patrolling by police and wildlife officials in sensitive wildlife sanctuary areas is absolutely essential to prevent such incidents.

“What we are witnessing is a dangerous governance pattern: the government reacts only after loss of life, issues routine statements and face-saving circulars, and then quietly moves on-leaving families shattered and public safety compromised. This is unacceptable,” Siram said.

The APCC chief demand that the state government take immediate and decisive action, including immediate securing and restriction of vulnerable areas in and around Mayudia, fixing clear accountability on officials responsible for this grave negligence, and providing immediate and adequate ex-gratia compensation and a government job to one eligible family member of the deceased.

He also demanded the deployment of permanent wildlife response and monitoring teams in sensitive zones and issuance of a public white paper on the rising incidents of human-wildlife conflict in Arunachal Pradesh.

Conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the APCC said, “Human lives cannot be treated as collateral damage of government incompetence.”