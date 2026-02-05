NAMSAI, 4 Feb: The last rites of Chow Chikseng Manpang were performed in Namsai district with full honours and ceremonial gunshots on Wednesday.

Hailing from Manfaiseng village in Namsai district, Manpang was serving as Head Constable (WT) at Roing police station. He was reportedly attacked and killed by a tiger family on Monday evening in the Mayudia area of Lower Dibang Valley district, at around 7-7:30 pm, while riding a bike on his way to Roing after discharging his official duties at Anini.

Son of Chow Ingta Manpang, Chow Chikseng Manpang was born on 8 September 1983. He is survived by his wife, Nang Rojita Choumoung, three daughters, and one son.

Namsai deputy commissioner C.R Khampa, SP Sange Thinley, DySP Pujom Buchi, other police officials, IRBn personnel, relatives, and local residents paid their last respects to the departed officer.

The DC, SP and DySP expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

The district administration expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the untimely and tragic demise of Chow Chikseng Manpang. His sudden passing has left an irreplaceable void, not only in his family but also among his colleagues and the community at large.

The administration conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and stands in solidarity with them during this moment of profound sorrow.(DIPRO)