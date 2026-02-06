ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung has urged the tourism department to conduct wide ranging discussions with stakeholders, including elected representatives, while formulating the tourism policy of the state.

Participating in the motion of thanks on the governor’s address, Tatung said stakeholders like taxi owners, homestay owners, hoteliers, MLAs, etc,should be consulted while formulating a tourism policy, “so that it is impactful in the true sense.”

“Tourism policy needs an in-depth discussion, and for this, real stakeholders should be involved, not only the government officials,” he said.

Tatung urged Tourism Minister PD Sona, who also holds charge of the education department, to follow the same formula used while forming the education policy. “The education department conducted chintan shivirs in districts and all the stakeholders, including elected representatives, were involved. I appeal to the tourism minister to apply the same policy while formulating the tourism policy,” he said.

He also raised concern over the constant change of director of the tourism department, claiming that it impacts the functioning of the department. He also urged the state government to include Yachuli in the tourist circuit.

Informing that the ICAR has proposed to establish a kiwi research centre in Arunachal Pradesh, Tatung said that the people of his constituency have donated land free of cost for it.

“Eighty hectares of land free of cost without compensation has been donated. We have been told that it’s in the final stage of approval with the empowered finance committee of the ICAR. We urge the state government to look into it, as this type of R&D centre will massively help Arunachal,” said Tatung.