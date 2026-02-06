PASIGHAT, 5 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) SD Singh Jamwal visited Pasighat on Thursday to review the work and operational preparedness of the East Siang district police and the 5th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn).

The DGP held a meeting with senior officers to review operational matters, inter-unit coordination, and welfare-related issues concerning the district police and the 5th IRBn.

During the visit, the DGP inaugurated the Saksham multipurpose hall and the upgraded gymnasium at the base headquarters (BHQ). The upgraded gymnasium has been equipped with modern fitness facilities to enhance physical conditioning, endurance, and overall wellbeing of the personnel, reinforcing emphasis on fitness and operational readiness.

A tree plantation programme was also conducted within the BHQ premises, highlighting the commitment of the Arunachal Pradesh Police towards environmental sustainability.

The DGP further conducted a ‘sampark sabha’ with officers and personnel of the district police and the 5th IRBn. During the interaction, he issued directions on strengthening crime prevention measures, promoting community policing, enhancing engagement with youths, and fostering public trust through proactive outreach and responsive policing.

The meeting was attended by senior officers, including the inspector general of police (law & order), the inspector general of police (central range), the East Siang SP, the 5th IRBn commandant, DSPs, and assistant commandants. (DIPRO)