DIRANG, 5 Feb: The National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) here organised two STC programmes titled ‘Training-cum-hands-on practices on value addition of yak milk-based products’ from 27 Januaryto 5 February here and at its Nyukmadung campus.

To make the farmers proficient in preparation of value-added milk products, the farmers were divided into two groups. The first group was trained from 27 to 31 January, and the second group was trained from 1 to 5 February, so that each trainee could to get ample scope to learn all the steps of making different products with hands-on practices.

Course director Dr Dinamani Medhi designed the programme, covering all aspects of scientific breeding, feeding, and health management of yak and yak cattle hybrids living in the highland areas of Tawang to assure their optimum productivity round the year. The farmers were also trained in the hygienic aspects for clean milk production and value addition of their products.

The farmers were educated on processing and value addition of milk products (such as making paneer, ghee, churpi, curd, cheese, etc) along with wool products, viz, chamar-making and blending of yak hairs for better earning.

At the end of both the programmes, the farmers wereprovided with STC input support such as tents, cream separators, mineral mixtures and silage bags foraiding in their animal husbandry practices. Twenty farmers from Rho, Jangda, Mago, Mukto, Kitpi, Lhau, and other villages benefitted from the programme.

Principal scientist Dr Vijay Paul and senior scientist Mokhtar Hussain coordinated the programmes in association with NRCY STO Dr MS Jatana.

Interacting with the farmers, all the resource persons educated the farmers on scientific husbandry practices, healthcare, and breeding management practices for better productivity of their livestock.

NRCY Director Dr Mihir Sarkar was present at both the programmes.