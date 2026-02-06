LAZU, 5 Feb: In a major crackdown on illegal narcotic cultivation, the Tirap district administration on Tuesday carried out a massive drive to destroy illegally cultivated poppy fields in Lazu circle.

The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner NL Naam and Tax, Excise & Narcotics Superintendent Monika Lowang, under the supervision of the district magistrate, in coordination with the Tirap police and the tax & excise department.

A total of 63 personnel were deployed for the operation, during which approximately approximately 15.296 acres of poppy fields were destroyed.

The drive was part of the district administration’s sustained efforts to curb illegal opium cultivation and address the growing menace of drug abuse in the region. (DIPRO)