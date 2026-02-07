ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the tripartite agreement between the Centre, the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) is a major breakthrough in addressing issues of eastern Nagaland.

The Centre had on Thursday signed the agreement for the formation of a ‘Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority’, a longstanding demand for a new administrative body within the state, aimed at addressing the demands of eastern Nagaland.

“The agreement marks a major breakthrough in resolving decades-old issues of eastern Nagaland,” Khandu said in a post on X.

He credited the central leadership for making the development possible.

“Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and HM Shri Amit Shah Ji, dialogue and trust have paved the way for peace and progress,” the CM said.

“This will bring focused development, more opportunities for youths, stronger governance, and a new era of stability and prosperity for eastern Nagaland,” Khandu said.

Calling the development a milestone for the region, he added that it is a big step towards an inclusive, peaceful and empowered Northeast. (PTI)