ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here has arrested a junior engineer (JE) of the public works department (PWD), along with his driver for demanding a bribe of Rs 8 lakhs.

The ACB in a release on Friday informed that it arrested Techi Joram Tara (35), who is a JE serving in the PWD Capital Division-B, Itanagar, and his driver Iken Riba (33), red-handed, and an investigation is currently on.

“The strict action by the ACB against corruption underscores the government’s firm commitment to curb corruption. Citizens who come across instances of corruption or are subjected to any such demand for bribes are encouraged to report such matters. They may visit ACB police station, Itanagar or call on 0360-2212600 to lodge complaints or share such information,” a release from the ACB stated.