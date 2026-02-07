BONGKHAR, 6 Feb: Various government departments provided services to the people during a Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp organised in Bongkhar circle of Tawang district on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, in the presence of Jang AD Hakraso Kri, Bongkhar CO Tage Mooniya, Jang Assistant Commissioner Dr Honjon Perme, GBs, PRI leaders, and heads of offices from Tawang and Jang.

The DC urged the villagers to avail of the full range of services offered through the camp, and encouraged them to freely share grievances during jan sunvai with her and other officers. She also emphasised the use of the Government of India’s online grievance redressal portal CPGRAMS for prompt resolution of public issues.

The camp benefitted residents of Bongleng, Kharung, Bomja, and nearby hamlets.

Following the camp, the DC visited the NSCBAV in Bongleng, where she inspected the newly constructed academic block and midday meal kitchen shed. She also reviewed the old hostel buildings and classrooms and interacted with teachers and students.

Later, she reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Tawang Tides International Kayaking Championship, 2026 along the Tawang Chhu river near Bongleng, Kharung, and Lungla.

On the return journey to Tawang via Lungla, the deputy commissioner, accompanied by DDSE Hridar Phuntsok, visited the Government Higher Secondary School, Lungla. During her interaction with Class 10 and 12 hostellers, she discussed challenges faced by students in examinations and reviewed pre-board performance, besides offering guidance and encouragement. (DIPRO)