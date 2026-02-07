PM-NAPS awareness workshop

ZIRO, 6 Feb: A workshop on the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS) was organised here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday by the department of skill development & entrepreneurship (DSDE).

Addressing the participants, Lower Subansiri Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Hibu Dumi said that hard labour, patience and passion are the mantras for the youths to be successful in life.

“During our youth days, we did not get much opportunity to gain insightful knowledge on skill development and job opportunities. The governments at Centre and the state are now making available so many welfare schemes for the youths to be skilled and employed,” said the ZPC.

He requested the DSDE to “spare resource persons to conduct similar workshops at the panchayat levels on cluster basis, so that the benefits percolate down to the grassroots level and reach every deserving youth.”

SDO Hage Tarung in his address said that the government is taking initiatives in skilling and employment of the youths. “During our times, we were told only to study and become doctors, engineers or civil servants. But now times have changed and huge avenues are available for the youths to be self-employed,” he said, adding that dignity of labour, sincerity and honesty are the pillars to be successful in life.

Describing the workshop as informative and beneficial for the youths, Tarung said youths need to set their goals early, be skilled, and start earning early. “If you feel higher studies and waiting for government jobs are not your strong area, it is better to be skilled in a vocational trade of your choice and start earning early in life,” the SDO advised the young participants.

DSDE Deputy Director Gyati Kacho explained the various initiatives and flagship programmes of the DSDE, including benefits under the NAPS/SAPS.

Kacho highlighted that under the NAPS, apprentices will be provided a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 per month. APST apprentices travelling outside the state will be provided additional support of Rs 1,500 per month. Apprentices will also be paid stipends by the companies/employers, ranging from Rs 6,800 to Rs 12,300 per month, depending upon their educational qualifications, he said.

Under the SAPS, trainees will be paid Rs 11,625 per month and one-time travel allowance of Rs 5,000. A trainee will thus be receiving Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month during their apprenticeship training, ranging from one to two years.

DSDE consultant Tonuruchi Olimman made a presentation on the Chief Minister’s Soft Loan Scheme (CMSLS) and the foreign language training programme and overseas placement. Under the CMSLS, ITI passed-out trainees are eligible for loans of up to Rs 3 lakh in two tranches, along with an incentive of Rs 15,000 for the purchase of tools and equipment. Beneficiaries completing loan repayment are eligible for a 25 percent subsidy on each tranche and a 7 percent interest subsidy.

Under the foreign language training programme, the state government bears 70 percent of the training-related costs, including training fees, medical tests, examination fees, visa processing, boarding and lodging, while facilitating loans for the remaining 30 percent.

Representatives of empanelled third-party aggregators briefed the participants on available job roles, vacancies, and training locations. Dedicated stalls were also set up at the venue to provide on-the-spot counselling and registration for interested candidates.

The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation of ITI Manipolyang trainees, students of St Claret College and Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University, members of NGOs, the Apatani Youth Association and the Apatani Students’Union, and other unemployed youths of the district.