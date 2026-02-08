PASIGHAT, 7 Feb: Free health camps were conducted at Katan, Adi-Pasi (Sibuk), Dalbing and Likor villagesin Upper Siang district by Siang Trust.

Medicine specialist Dr Nyaru Kadu, child specialist Dr Nini Kadu, retired additional director Dr Saibal Bhattacharjee, Dr Runi Tasung, dental surgeon Dr Animesh Bhattacharjee, AYUSH doctors Dr Rashmi Sahoo and Dr Vivek Anand, medical staff, Siang Trust president Mohonto Panging Pao, supporting staff, and representatives of Siang Trust participated in the health camps.

GBs, village secretaries and elders of Ledum and nearby villages also assisted in conducting the camp. Altogether 120 patients were examined during the camps. Free pressure tests, sugar tests, and free medicines were given during the camps.

Similar free health camps are planned for citizens of remote villages of the district. (DIPRO)