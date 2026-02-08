ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: As scheduled, the National Disaster Management Authority, in collaboration with the state’s disaster management department and the Itanagar Capital Region district disaster management authority, will conduct a multi-state mock exercise on earthquake disaster in Itanagar and Naharlagun on 9 February from 10 am to 1 pm.

Citizens have been advised not to panic as a siren will be blown at 10 am and disaster response teams will be activated. They have been requested to cooperate by performing the ‘duck-cover-hold’ safety procedure in their respective places when the siren is blown.

The incident locations are the multistorey housing complex in A Sector (Ward 11), Itanagar, Heema Hospital, Itanagar, Pantaloon shopping and petrol pump, C Sector, Itanagar, and mini secretariat, Naharlagun.

Traffic at the incident sites, along with IG Park and RK Mission Hospital area, will be regulated during the mock exercise. [DIPRO]