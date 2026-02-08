[Bading Dawa Tayeng & Jenny A Emeri]

JOTE, 7 Feb: A gatekeepers training programme on suicide prevention for teachers, administrative staff, and wardens, along with a ‘youth champions training’ programme on mental health awareness for students, was conducted at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here on Friday.

The programme was organised by the Indian Council of Medical Research project team at the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies, Rajiv Gandhi University.

The training brought together over 50 teachers, wardens, counsellors and students, and aimed to equip the participants with essential skills to identify individuals at risk of suicide, provide timely support, and facilitate referrals to mental health professionals.

Addressing the participants, NIT Student Welfare Dean Dr MM Singh emphasised the importance of institutional mental health initiatives, and highlighted the crucial role of trained gatekeepers in suicide prevention.

The technical sessions for teachers’ training were conducted by psychologist Dr Leeyir Ete, who provided participants with a structured understanding of suicide, the role and responsibilities of gatekeepers, and the identification of risk and protective factors. She also addressed key precipitating factors and emerging mental health challenges among today’s youths.

This was followed by an interactive module on effective communication skills, during which participants engaged in group-based activities to practice empathetic listening, appropriate response strategies, and supportive approaches for individuals experiencing psychological distress.

Dr Ete also facilitated a session on suicide risk assessment, followed by a practical module on intervention strategies, focusing on effective response mechanisms and linking individuals to appropriate mental health support systems.

As part of the youth champions training, students participated in a dedicated capacity-building programme conducted by Mayuri Handique, Dr Tuyir Riba, Chara Lowangcha and Abhishek Rajak, all project research scientists associated with the project. The session focused on sensitising students to early identification of emotional and psychological distress among their peers, and equipping them with the skills to provide basic psychological first aid.

In addition, students were assigned mental health-focused tasks aimed at sustaining dialogue and keeping conversations around mental health active within the campus community. Emphasis was placed on fostering empathy, offering immediate support, and facilitating timely referrals to appropriate mental health services when required.

The training concluded with an address by NIT Director Prof Mohan Aware, who underscored the significance of such initiatives and highlighted ongoing mental health measures on campus, including the mentor-mentee programme, compulsory participation in co-curricular activities, and the integration of yoga into the academic curriculum.

The day was marked by active participation, meaningful reflections, and hands-on learning, leaving participants empowered to take proactive roles in student wellbeing and suicide prevention within the campus. (Bading Dawa Tayeng and Jenny A Emeri are interns at The Arunachal Times)