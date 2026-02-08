ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: As part of its ongoing preparations for the upcoming grand finale of a designers’ competition, Arunachal Runway 4.0 conducted a special weaving session for eight selected designers, aimed at strengthening their understanding of traditional textile techniques and indigenous craftsmanship.

The weaving session was guided by a group of experienced master weavers, who shared their skills, knowledge, and weaving methods with the designers.

The master weavers who led the session were Hibu Ollo, Takhe Yassing, Tilling Alo, Tilling Kori, Tilling Pumping, Tilling Rita, and Tilling Yana.

The programme was organised to provide the designers with firsthand exposure to the weaving process, helping them connect with the cultural roots of Arunachal Pradesh. It also served as an important platform to encourage creative exchange between modern fashion perspectives and traditional handloom practices.

Speaking about the initiative, Gona Niji, founder of Arunachal Runway, stated that Arunachal Runway remains committed to promoting Arunachal’s rich heritage of handloom and tribal textiles while empowering emerging designers to represent their identities through contemporary fashion.

In addition to the weaving session, Arunachal Runway is providing training and support in zari work and entrepreneurship development to all the designers, with the objective of enhancing their professional skills and enabling them to build sustainable careers in the fashion and handloom sector.

The eight designers who participated in the session are Tasser Ami, Khwairakpam Randhoni Devi, Manan Tina, Opet Litin, Naja Dollang Dui, Gesum Ori, Biki Mina, and Gimi Yamang.

Arunachal Runway 4.0 is currently conducting a designers’ competition, which will lead to the grand finale scheduled to be held in March. The participating designers are expected to present collections inspired by indigenous craftsmanship, culture, and tradition.