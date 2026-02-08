KHONSA, 7 Feb: Jangkha Lowang, popularly known as JK, a prominent public leader of the Nocte community, died on Saturday after battling liver disease. He was 68.

The Nocte community, particularly from the Deomali area, has deeply mourned his demise and termed his passing the end of an era for the Noctes.

They recalled late Lowang as a man who was full of life and humour and possessed deep knowledge of traditional systems and customs, which earned him immense respect across the region.

Late Lowang is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter. He was the elder brother of retired deputy commissioner Somcha Lowang and District Medical Officer Dr Neeba Lowang.

His last rites will be performed at his native village, Sipini, on Sunday. (DIPRO)