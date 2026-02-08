Correspondent

RUKSIN, 7 Feb: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authority has introduced a stoppage for the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at the Dhemaji railway station in north Assam.

The new stoppage was flagged off by Lakhimpur (Assam) MP Pradan Baruah, in the presence of Assam’s Education Minister Ranoj pegu, Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu and NRF officials on Friday midnight.

The Rajdhani Express (No 20505/20506 15961) will now be available at the Dhemaji station for every journey, said NRF officials.

The local people of Dhemaji district and bordering Siang valley of Arunachal Pradesh had been demanding that the railway authority set a stoppage of the Rajdhani Express at the Dhemaji station for the convenience of the local people of both states.

On the other hand, the New Sissiborgaon station in Dhemaji district has been designated as a new stoppage for the Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express. The Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express had a stoppage for the first time at the New Sissiborgaon station on Friday.