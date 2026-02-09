KANUBARI, 8 Feb: Expressing concern over the vulnerability of youths in Tirap, Changlang and Longding [TCL] districts to substance abuse and insurgent influence, Arunachal Olympic Association [AOA] secretary-general Bamang Tago called for a special sports development roadmap for the area.

He said that sports could play a critical role in positively channelising youth energy and integrating them into the national mainstream.

Tago was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Inter-Village Games and Sports Competition organised as part of the Oriah festival celebration, 2026, here in Longding district on Sunday.

He said that Longding district, despite the near absence of basic sports facilities, continues to produce athletes, who bring glory to the state and the country through sheer determination and talent.

Longding district, despite its lack of sports infrastructure, has produced an impressive pool of sporting talent, with several athletes representing Arunachal Pradesh at national and international levels across disciplines such as wushu, taekwondo, arm wrestling, athletics, archery and karate, the AOA said in a release.

Among the prominent achievers from the district are international wushu player Nyeman Wangsu and national-level wushu athlete P Martina Wangjen. In taekwondo, the district has produced international player Khinsan Wangsu, along with national players Kozam Wangsu, Angap Wangsu, Howhai Wangsu, Nowhai Wangsu and Jangoi Wangpan, the release said.

Longding has also made its mark in arm wrestling, with national-level players including Phutong Wangsu, Honjung Wangnaw, Tonpha Monwangham, Jankai Toham, Pulai Kanham and Laiphu Joham.

In athletics, Anung Wangsu and Achik Wangsa have represented the state at national competitions, while Ngamleh Wangsa has competed at the national level in archery. International karate player Kambung Wangsa further adds to the district’s growing sporting credentials, it said.

Tago made special mention of Nyeman Wangsu, a three-time gold medallist at the National Games, who, along with Onila Tega and Mepung Lamgu, had qualified for the 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou, China, but could not participate due to domicile-related issues.

He said that the athletes are currently undergoing advanced training in Indonesia, sponsored by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in preparation for the 20th Asian Games to be held in Japan.

He appealed for collective efforts from parents, elders, community leaders and stakeholders to nurture sporting talent, adding that with focused planning and infrastructure development, Kanubari has the potential to emerge as a sporting hub of the TCL region.

Earlier, Oriah Celebration Committee president Lamlang Wangjen highlighted the importance of inter-village games in promoting sports culture at the grassroots level.

The opening ceremony was attended by Tirap District Olympic Association president Chawang Lowang, Longding District Olympic Association president Tailai Taham, Changlang District Olympic Association secretary-general Wangjen Khimhum, Kanubari ZPM Kohai Tingkhatra, chief of Kanubari Tonhai Wangwham, and president of the Goan Burah Association, Longding district, Nokkai Wangjen, among others.