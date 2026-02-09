Legal aid clinic opened at Pasighat sub-jail

PASIGHAT, 8 Feb: Executive Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and Gauhati High Court judge, Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi, inaugurated the ‘prison legal aid clinic’ at the Pasighat sub-jail here in East Siang district on Sunday.

The initiative of the APSLSA, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), aims to provide timely legal assistance, awareness, and support to jail inmates and undertrial prisoners, in keeping with the constitutional mandate of equal justice.

In his inaugural address, Justice Medhi highlighted that geographical remoteness, limited access to legal institutions, and linguistic diversity pose major challenges in accessing justice in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly for those coming into contact with the criminal justice system.

He emphasised that awareness of legal rights and timely access to justice/legal aid are fundamental constitutional rights.

Stressing the importance of free legal aid through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Justice Medhi said that legal awareness must reach the “last man in the line” and the remotest corners of the state, especially the marginalised and voiceless sections of society.

He noted that many inmates, particularly undertrials, remain in custody due to lack of awareness and access to timely legal services. Medhi underscored the role of prison legal aid clinics in ensuring timely access to justice through free legal services.

Further, Justice Medhi emphasised the crucial role of paralegal volunteers as key facilitators of legal awareness in local communities and as instruments of reform within the prison system. He also addressed a legal awareness programme organised for the inmates.

Judge of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Budi Habung,in his address urged the inmates to avail of the free legal services and support provided through the prison legal aid clinic. Habung also urged the inmates to reform themselves.

During the programme, the inmates were familiarised with various NALSA initiatives by legal aid counsel Sunny Tayeng, deputy chief legal aid defence counsel Nyame Dabi and APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado.

The session covered schemes for support to poor prisoners, legal aid through the e-Prison portal, and NALSA flagship programmes such as Jagriti, SATHI, and LSUM. Information regarding the NALSA helpline (15100), legal services mobile units, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2024, and the roles and functions of legal services authorities and legal aid clinics were also shared during the programme.

SP Pankaj Lamba, ADC (HQ) Pebika Lego, APSLSA and DLSA officials, among others, attended it. (DIPRO)