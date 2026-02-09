ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik reviewed the welfare measures taken up by the state’s Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) with RSB Director RD Mosabi at the Lok Bhavan here on Saturday.

They held detailed discussions on the welfare of ex-servicemen and their dependants, resettlement and employment support, and effective coordination with the armed forces and government agencies.

The governor, sharing his concern for the welfare of his former comrades in arms, underscored the state’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of ex-servicemen, veer naris, and their families through timely implementation of welfare schemes, financial assistance, and responsive grievance redressal. He also suggested organising ex-servicemen rallies in collaboration with Indian armed forces units stationed in Arunachal Pradesh to ensure wider outreach and direct engagement.

Emphasising dignified resettlement, the governorcalled for concrete and result-oriented measures to support ex-servicemen through skill development, employment facilitation, and guidance for self-employment.

He further advised the RSB to function as a strong coordinating platform between the armed forces, the state government, zilla sainik boards, and the Kendriya Sainik Board to ensure effective policy implementation and meaningful outreach to the veteran community. (Lok Bhavan)