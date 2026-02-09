NIRJULI, 8 Feb: The chemistry department of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here organised a twoday national conference on ‘Green chemistry for a sustainable future: A national perspective’ from 5-6February.

The event brought together eminent scientists, academicians, researchers, and students from across the country to deliberate on the role of green chemistry in addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainable development.

Addressing the inaugural session, NERIST Director Prof Narendra S and Mizoram University Vice-Chancellor Prof DC Deka emphasised the importance of adopting ecofriendly chemical practices and fostering collaborative research to safeguard the environment.

Speakers also included Prof AT Khan from IIT Guwahati, Prof OM Singh and Prof KS Singh from Manipur University, Dr Srestha Basu from the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, Kolkata, Dr Dinabandhu from CDRI Lucknow, and Dr Soumen Shah and Dr Nilotpal from Allahabad University.

Each speaker enlightened the participants with their expertise, and emphasised the importance of adopting greener synthesis practices and developing sustainable materials for a better future.