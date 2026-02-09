[Mingkeng Osik]

BEGGING, 8 Feb: Newly elected (uncontested) Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) from Rebo-Perging constituency, Nonong Jamoh, called for unity and teamwork during a function held here in Siang district on Sunday.

Jamoh acknowledged the role of his ground-level team, which has been working with him since 2018-20, and assured that teamwork would remain the foundation of his leadership. He said the team comprises individuals with experience in education, entrepreneurship, and government service, and urged people to place confidence in collective planning for development.

He reiterated his commitment to inclusive and people-centric development in the constituency.

Minister Ojing Tasing in his address expressed concern over repeated resistance to development projects in the Adi belt. He urged the people to adopt a positive approach towards development initiatives, stating that such projects are crucial for employment generation and economic growth. He stressed that with public support, development activities can create meaningful opportunities for local youths.

Member of Parliament Tapir Gao in his address highlighted the importance of education, sports, and social progress. Referring to the recent engineering examination results, he noted with concern that “only one candidate from the Adi community qualified out of 36 posts,” and urged youths to intensify their efforts in competitive examinations.

On sports, Gao said the government has recently provided incentives amounting to around Rs 3 crore to medal winners, and urged youths to take sports seriously as a career option. He emphasised that discipline, dedication, and focus in sports can open doors to national and international opportunities.

Calling for a change in societal mindset, Gao strongly criticised the tendency to oppose development, and appealed for collective responsibility in building a progressive society. He urged the youths to prepare for the future with discipline and vision, stating that education, sports, and development together form the backbone of a strong community.

Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang, Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, the ZPC, GPCs, and others attended the event.