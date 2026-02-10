DAPORIJO, 9 Feb: The Dhanvantari Seva Yatra – a dedicated medical outreach initiative – was organised in Upper Subansiri district by the Arunachal Pradesh Charitable Task (APCT), in collaboration with the National Medicos Organisation (NMO) and Seva Bharati Purbanchal.

The five-day yatra aimed to provide accessible healthcare services to underserved and remote communities of the district.

The medical team for Upper Subansiri comprised Dr Subhash Joshi, Dr Ritik Kothari, Dr Nilay Singh and Amarjit Thakur (coordinator). The team delivered consultations, basic diagnostics, and medicines while also spreading awareness on preventive healthcare.

Nacho, Siyum and Segi were covered in which 217 patients were treated.

The Dhanvantari Seva Yatra is a joint humanitarian effort of the NMO and Seva Bharati Purbanchal, with APCT as the hosting agency, efficiently managing logistics, village identification through need assessment, and completion of official formalities.