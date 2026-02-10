YANGTE, 9 Feb: The State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) commenced a three-day block level foundation-cum-functional training programmes here in Kra Daadi district on Monday.

The training will cover all gram panchayats under Yangte circle and aims to strengthen grassroots governance and institutional capacity among panchayati raj (PR) representatives.

The programme was inaugurated by Yangte ZPM Tarh Tatup, in the presence of the Kra Daadi deputy commissioner. Tatup advised panchayati raj membersand gram panchayat chairpersons, gram panchayat members, and other functionaries to prioritise coordination with line departments and focus on the creation of durable community assets in every gram panchayat segment. He emphasised the importance of conducting regular meetings and maintaining close coordination with line departments and member secretaries. He further urged PRI members to prepare effective panchayat development plans aligned with the 29 subjects listed under the 11th Schedule of the Constitution (73rd Amendment) and to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997.

Circle Officer Biri Taha congratulated the newly elected PRI representatives of the Yangte zilla panchayat segment, including GPCs, GPMs, and grassroots functionaries such as ASHAs, anganwadi workers, AFA, HFA, and SHG federations. He encouraged them to work collectively towards grassroots development and effective service delivery for the welfare of rural communities.

SIRD course director Tamar Baki presented an overview of the panchayati raj system, constitutional provisions, and the roles of standing committees. He also conducted a session on the people’s plan campaign-gram panchayat development plan (GPDP), participatory planning, localised sustainable development goals (LSDGs), and the nine thematic areas for holistic rural development.

The training programme is being facilitated by a pool of resource persons from the health department, rural development department, ICDS, the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission, the public health engineering & water supply department, and other allied departments, ensuring a comprehensive and multi-sectoral approach to capacity building.