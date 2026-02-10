ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday said that the “revered institution of the Dalai Lama” must not be dragged into baseless narratives or malicious speculations.

Khandu made the statement over reports claiming that Dalai Lama’s name appeared in Epstein files.

“Attempts to malign a sacred spiritual institution through misinformation are deeply irresponsible and condemnable,” Khandu shared in social media.

The office of Dalai Lama in a statement said, “Some recent media reports and social media posts concerning the ‘Epstein files’ are attempting to link His Holiness the Dalai Lama with Jeffrey Epstein.”

“We can unequivocally confirm that His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or authorised any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on His Holiness’ behalf,” the statement added. (PTI)