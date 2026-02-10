ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday dismissed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegations linking the deputy leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, with Pakistan, terming the claims “baseless” and politically motivated.

APCC president Bosiram Siram termed the claims “baseless, unfounded and without any proof,” while accusing Sarma of making such remarks out of political desperation.

Addressing reporters here, Siram said the allegations made against the Congress MP representing Jorhat constituency in Upper Assam were completely false and intended to mislead people.

“This is all a lie. The allegations made against our young leader are wrong. They are baseless, unfounded and without any proof,” he said.

The PCC chief alleged that such statements are being made for political reasons, and claimed that the Assam chief minister is under pressure.

He said the growing support for the opposition has created panic within the ruling establishment, leading to repeated personal attacks and controversial remarks.

Siram further stated that making unsubstantiated claims against a national-level leader would not change public perception, and that people are aware of the reality.

He added that no amount of rhetoric can brand someone an ‘agent’ without evidence.

Sarma during a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday alleged that Gogoi, his British wife Elizabeth Colburn and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh had a “deeper connection,” and that information from the Intelligence Bureau was secretly passed on to the neighbouring nation.

The chief minister also claimed that Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) rules were violated when Colburn was paid salary by Sheikh while she was working in India.

Sarma alleged also that Gogoi undertook a “very confidential” visit to Pakistan in 2013 and was believed to have undergone “some kind of training” there, daring the Congress leader to come clean on the trip or face charges of “rashtra-droh” (treason).

Gogoi, also the state Congress chief, termed Sarma’s presser “worse than a C-grade cinema” and a “super flop.”

The CM said, “We believe there is a deeper connection between Gogoi, Colburn and Sheikh. We believe that Colburn and Sheikh were part of an international conspiracy.” (PTI)