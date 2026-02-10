ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: The statue of Lompak Paksok, who dedicated his life to uplifting humanity and serving the society, was unveiled at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun on 4 February.

Paksok dedicated his life to the service of Arunachal Pradesh, leaving a lasting imprint across society and the state as a whole.

True to his lifelong principles of service and sacrifice, Paksok’s final wish was fulfilled when his body was donated to the TRIHMS for research and education. With this, Paksok became the first male body donor from Arunachal and the fourth person from the state to do so.

Throughout his eventful journey, Paksok was known as an advocate, social worker, and political leader. His work touched lives across communities, and his humility left a lasting impression on all who knew him. Even in death, his final act became a lesson that humanity extends beyond life, and service knows no limits.

Paksok, who hailed from Dumporijo in Upper Subansiri district, died on 27 February, 2025 at the age of 51.

A professional advocate, Paksok had done his LLB from Guwahati, Assam.

He was associated with the BJP for a long time. As an intellectual and policy expert, Paksok played a vital role in strengthening the BJP’s research and policy development initiatives. His contributions were instrumental in shaping strategies that benefited the people of Arunachal.

He was first appointed as general secretary of the BJP’s Upper Subansiri district unit in 2007.

In the 2009 assembly election, he contested as a BJP candidate from the Dumporijo assembly constituency against Takar Marde of the Congress party.

Paksok also served as president of the BJP’s state unit Kisan Morcha (2013-2016), state BJP executive member, the party’s in-charge for West Kameng district, and held many other key portfolios.

He also played a crucial role in collecting iron from Arunachal which was later handed over in New Delhi for the construction of the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

During his eventful life, Paksok served the society in various capacities. He was the legal advisor to the Galo Christian Forum, a member of Gideons International in India, president of the Topo Heche Students’ Welfare Association, convener of the Galo Welfare Society, legal adviser to the Topo Ao Bane Keba, and legal affairs secretary of the Galo Welfare Society, among others.

Paksok also served 10 years in the state’s agriculture department.

During his student life, he had served as vice president of the AAPSU’s Upper Subansiri district unit, vice president of the Guwahati Arunachal Law Students’ Union, and general secretary of the Upper Subansiri district unit of the Galo Welfare Society.

His demise was deeply mourned by people from all sections of the society, including public, political and student leaders, for his immense contribution to the society.