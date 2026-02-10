ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: The media fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh was plunged into deep grief on Monday, following the untimely demise of Om Bahadur, a senior cameraman associated with Eastern Journal, who passed away after suffering a sudden stroke at Heema Hospital here.

He was only 29.

According to medical reports, Bahadur was brought dead to the hospital after collapsing at his residence. Family members said he was in normal health and was playing with his young child at home when he suddenly suffered the stroke, leaving his loved ones and colleagues shocked by the tragic turn of events.

Bahadur is survived by his wife and a one-year-old son, who had celebrated her first birthday just days earlier, in January. His sudden passing has left his family grappling with an immeasurable loss and deep uncertainty.

Before joining Eastern Journal, Bahadur had worked with CDCN and Arunachal Headlines, earning a reputation for professionalism and dedication. Soft-spoken and down-to-earth, he was widely respected across the media fraternity.

Through his lens, he captured countless moments, stories and struggles, often from the frontlines, reflecting his quiet yet steadfast commitment to journalism.

Expressing profound sorrow, the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) in a joint press statement extended their deepest condolences on the sudden demise of Bahadur and conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

“The passing of Om Bahadur marks a significant loss to the media fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh. He will be remembered for his commitment to journalism and his warm, humble personality,” APC President Amar Sangno said.

The APUWJ, while mourning the demise of one of its senior members, described Bahadur’s sudden passing as an irreparable loss to the state’s media community.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his bereaved wife and young son. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace, and may the family find the strength and courage to bear this profound loss,” APUWJ President Dodum Yangfo stated.

Echoing the sentiment, APUWJ General Secretary Sonam Jelly said, “We remember him as a dedicated professional and a humble colleague who earned the respect and affection of all.”

The union added that the void left by Bahadur’s untimely demise would be deeply felt, not only by his family and colleagues but by the entire journalist community he served with sincerity and grace.