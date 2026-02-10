ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram on Monday launched the Indian Youth Congress’ (IYC) organisational election process in Arunachal Pradesh, according to an APCC release.

Speaking on the occasion, the APCC president exhorted the youths to take up leadership roles in shaping the future of the state and the nation.

Siram said that the youth brigade of the party, “being one of the strongest and most dynamic frontal organisations of the IYC,” carries a significant responsibility in shaping the political future of the state and the nation.

The APCC expressed confidence that the organisation would continue to work with dedication, discipline, and commitment, keeping in view the larger mission and challenges leading up to the 2029 general elections.

Fanindra Kumar Singh, pradesh returning officer for IYC elections in Arunachal, officially announced the commencement of the organisational election process, and elaborated the entire election procedure, eligibility criteria, code of conduct, and election schedule.

The elections will be conducted at the mandal, assembly, district, and state levels, providing young people with an opportunity to emerge as leaders through a transparent, impartial, and democratic system.

IYC in-charge of Arunachal Jahnavee Konwar, APCC vice president Tamchi Tahar, APCC working president Techi Tagi Tara, and a large number of Youth Congress leaders and aspirant candidates were present on the occasion.