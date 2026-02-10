NAMSAI, 9 Feb: Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa informed that the state government has set targets for establishing 150 LAMPS and 184 fishery cooperative societies across Arunachal Pradesh.

He was speaking during a three-day cooperative awareness programme which was inaugurated here on Monday, as part of the celebration of the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC). The programme is being organised by the cooperation department, with the theme ‘Cooperative awareness programme for LAMPS to undertake three activities other than thrift and credit’.

The DC emphasised that the concept of cooperatives is yet to be clearly understood by the grassroots communities, and stressed the need for awareness at the village level. He highlighted that cooperative societies play a vital role in uplifting the economic condition of their members, which in turn leads to social development. He cited examples of successful dairy and fishery cooperative societies in Namsai district and informed that a fishery cooperative society has been recently registered in the district. He further stated that cooperatives help eliminate middlemen in marketing farm produce, thereby increasing farmers’ profits.

DRCS Gyati Kobing in his address highlighted that the International Year of Cooperatives was initially launched by the prime minister in New Delhi,

“followed by the issuance of guidelines for celebration across all states.” He informed that a structured developmental agenda has been prepared for cooperative societies under the cooperation ministry.

He also mentioned the upcoming Cooperative Sammelan, scheduled to be held in Pasighat (E/Siang) on 13 and 14 February as part of the IYC.

The three-day cooperative awareness programme will feature technical sessions focusing on capacity building and diversification of cooperative activities, roles and responsibilities of LAMPS members, and administrative and business management practices. The programme will also include a practical field visit to the Namsai and the Lekang LAMPS, followed by group interaction.

The inaugural programme witnessed the participation of officials from the cooperation department, representatives of cooperative societies, LAMPS members, and other stakeholders. (DIPRO)