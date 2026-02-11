[Prem Chetry]

TAWANG, 10 Feb: Following the tragic drowning of two tourists in Sela Lake on 16 January, and another recent incident in which a tourist narrowly escaped drowning in Madhuri Lake, serious concerns have been raised over tourist safety at high-altitude water bodies in Tawang district.

The incidents have sparked debate among residents and stakeholders on whether there is a lack of awareness among tourists, tour operators, and the authorities concerned regarding the potential threat to life in such extreme environments.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Nagmyal Angmo said that the district administration has taken the matter seriously. “Recently, after the Madhuri Lake incident, concerns have been raised from different corners. The district administration convened a meeting with the Army, paramilitary forces, and all stakeholders,” she said.

To prevent further mishaps, Army and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to stop tourists from entering Sela Lake. A public announcement system has also been installed to caution visitors and prevent trespassing into the lake.

Appealing to tourists, the DC said: “Be a responsible tourist and enjoy your stay in Tawang.” She also cautioned visitors against uploading videos and photographs on social media showing people walking on or entering high-altitude lakes, as such posts may encourage others to imitate such activities, which could be life-threatening.

She further advised that tourists visiting high-altitude locations like Bumla Pass must acclimatise for at least one day in Tawang before proceeding. “Apart from advisories, sufficient signages have been installed at prime locations,” she added.

Highlighting the cultural and religious significance of the lakes, the DC said, “Every place has its social, cultural, and religious values and norms. Lakes are highly revered. Intruding into these lakes or indulging in activities that compromise their purity is not permissible.”

The district administration has also informed the Assam tourism department to sensitise stakeholders and tour operators to ensure that tourists entering Tawang district are adequately briefed on safety measures.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation’s Tawang unit president Tashi Dondup said that tourists are informed about the dos and don’ts while obtaining permits for Bumla Pass. “Hotels and cab operators also brief tourists, but out of excitement many overlook these advisories, leading to unfortunate incidents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jang Gaon Bura Chikong Gombu stated that Sela Lake belongs to the Jang community and holds deep spiritual and religious significance. “We have installed signages prohibiting swimming, fishing, and any activity that may contaminate its sanctity. However, some tourists behave irresponsibly,” he said.

He further appealed to visitors to exercise caution, saying, “Your homes are safer. When you are away from home, you must ensure your own safety.”