[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 10 Feb: As Roing in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district is gearing up to host the 22nd National Mountain Terrain Biking (MTB) Championship from 12-15 February, a horde of cyclists of all ages can be seen practicing all around the township area.

The national-scale four-day event is being held for the first time in Arunachal, wherein more than 450 cyclists from all over the country have already registered for participation.

The championship has various categories for both men and women. The categories are: sub-junior (age 15 and 16), junior (age 17 and 18), youth (age 14 and below), men (under 23), and elite (age 19 and above). In total, there are 23 different events of different difficulty levels and distances, including mix team relay for the junior and elite categories.

The riders will be required to have valid rider’s licence for the year 2026, issued by the CFI, in order to participate in the championship.

The tracks/course for the MTB is all ready for the championship to happen, and is believed to be a very challenging one. It will comprise of a downhill track of approximately 1.9 km in the Kebali village area, as well as a mountainous track of approximately 3.8kms in the Eze river area.

The cyclists who are practicing on the track have called it “very tough” and “interesting.”

The event is being organised by the Arunachal Cycling Association (ACA). Local MLA and ACA president Mutchu Mithi said, “We can already see that the event is going to be a very successful one as the cyclists themselves have said that this is the best track that they have ever witnessed or competed in. This is coming from these cyclists who have competed in such events all over the country, and the CFI official cannot agree more. All the arrangements, including the tracks, accommodation of the participants coming from across the country, is being made in the best way possible with support from the state government and the department of youth affairs.

“We are also getting support from all corners that we have sought assistance from, like the districtadministration, medical and electrical departments, and others. The cyclists who have arrived are already liking our environment and the warmth of the local people. We hope everyone will come and support this effort made by the state government and the ACA as we are collectively trying to put this endeavour in the front and to bring cycling to the forefront,” Mithi said.

“By natural default, cycling has the most potential in Arunachal than any other sport because of the natural terrain of the area. By default we have this topography which suits mountain cycling. If cycling can be so popular in countries like France, why not in Arunachal with the already existing natural infrastructure? If we push, cycling can really come forward in the state, and in India,” he said.

ACA VP Wangdi Dorjee Khrimey said, “We are grateful to the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) for giving us the opportunity to organise the prestigious MTB Championship here in Arunachal. It is a privilege. We are also grateful to the department of youth affairs, the LDV district administration, and local MLA Mutchu Mithi for all the support being provided.”

He also addressed the locals, saying: “The championship expects participation of over 450 cyclists, which means that the town will receive many more outsiders, including the officials and members of the CFI, among others. We request you to be patient with the diverse people that will stay at your town for a few days until the end of the championship.”

He added that they believe the event will be a good boost for tourism in the area, given the natural scenic beauty of the district.

A greenfield games village is being readied to accommodate the participants at the Stone Hills resort near the Eze river here. It comprises separate tented accommodation for males and females, a huge dining area, toilets, and such.

“A world-class track is awaiting cycling enthusiasts from all over the country. The championship will decide their ranking, and winners will get the opportunity to go to the Olympics. ACA is very excited to host the event. It is going to be exhilarating and an adrenaline rush for everybody. We are going to see the toughest and bravest cyclists of the country”, said Khrimey.

The championship will commence on 12 February at the Stone Hills at 9 am.