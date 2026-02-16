Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to an important issue concerning the Common Group A & B (Technical) Examination scheduled tentatively in May 2026, as per the examination calendar issued vide No APPSC/exam calendar/2024, dated 22 December, 2025.

It is observed that for most of the posts falling under the Common Group A & B (Technical) Exami-nation, the detailed syllabus has already been notified on the official APPSC website. How-ever, there has been no communication regarding the syllabus and examination pattern for the posts of finance & accounts officer (FAO) and sub-treasury officer (STO) which comes under Common Group A & B (Technical) Examination.

In the absence of any official notification, candidates are uncertain whether the commission intends to adopt the old syllabus and pattern previously followed for FAO and STO exami-nations, or whether a revised syllabus and new examination pattern are under consideration.

Given that the examination is tentatively scheduled for May 2026, clarity at this stage is crucial for serious aspirants to prepare systematically and effectively. If the commission is planning to revise or update the syllabus or examination pattern, it would be highly beneficial to communicate the same well in advance.

It is humbly requested that the situation faced during the assistant engineer (AE) and junior engineer (JE) exami-nations, where the syllabus was announced at a later stage, leading to confusion and avoidable difficulties, may kindly not be repeated.

I request the commission to kindly issue a clear notification at the earliest.

An aspirant