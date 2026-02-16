The All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union (AIMSU) has expressed concern over the fear and anxiety among residents following repeated sightings of tigers in Jamupani village in Hunli circle and other nearby villages in Lower Dibang Valley district. The union stated that there is a need for the authorities to implement preventive measures, as no rapid response team or adequate safeguards are in place, resulting in continued risk to villagers and commuters.

These fears and demands arose after an Arunachal Pradesh Police head constable was killed by a tiger. Of the two tigers involved, one is reported to have died due to a gunshot injury, while the other is close to being trapped by the department.

The Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary (MWS) authorities have informed that they are close to capturing a sub-adult tiger in Mayudia in Lower Dibang Valley district.

On the other hand, the students have demanded that authorities be held responsible for the death of the policeman, who was mauled by a tiger, stating that sufficient preventive measures were not taken despite clear warning signs.

The forest department needs to be more proactive and ensure that steps are taken to prevent further casualties and conflict. A proper study must also be conducted to fix responsibility and find a workable solution.