Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the conscious citizens of Arunachal Pradesh towards an urgent societal need: a systematic, transparent, and fraud-proof crowdfunding platform for our fellow Arunachalees facing extreme medical and accidental emergencies.

Life is unpredictable. Tragedies can strike anyone, at any time. A pedestrian walking safely on a footpath might fall victim to a reckless driver. Furthermore, the alarming rise in life-threatening diseases like cancer, kidney failure, and liver damage-often linked to adulterated food and beverages-has become a harsh reality in our state. We frequently see families selling all their hard-earned properties just to save their loved ones. Sometimes, despite losing all their wealth, the patient cannot be saved, leaving the surviving family members utterly destitute.

Additionally, in our tribal state, traditional timber and bamboo houses are a cultural pride. Yet, it is easier for devastating fire incidents that happen year-round, reducing prosperous families to poverty in a matter of hours.

When such tragedies occur, financial help is the most desperate need. However, the current system of raising funds through random QR codes has created severe trust issues. Many citizens hesitate to contribute due to past experiences of fraud and the misuse of donations.

If we look at our daily discretionary expenses, an average earner easily spends `12 on a cigarette, `20 on an energy drink, `10-`30 on paan masala, or `80-`120 on canned beverages/beers. In contrast, donating just `5 is a negligible amount for almost anyone. The issue is not a lack of empathy; it is a lack of trust.

To bridge this gap, I appeal to the like-minded people of Arunachal Pradesh to come forward and form a dedicated, volunteer-led NGO. This organization should operate with zero honorariums or salaries for its members, focusing purely on public welfare.

Here is a proposed blueprint for this initiative:

# Official Banking & Audit: Establish a dedicated bank account subjected to strict, regular audits.

# Absolute Transparency: Launch a dedicated website where the names of beneficiaries, total funds raised, and a daily fund expenditure sheet are updated in real-time.

# The `5 Micro-Donation: Standardize a nominal donation amount of `5. This ensures that everyone-from a daily wage earner to a businessman-can participate equally without financial strain.

# Strict Verification: Form a scrutiny committee in every district to personally verify the authenticity of every emergency case before funds are disbursed.

# Anti-Fraud QR Placements: Place official, verified QR codes in every government office, hospital, and on public transport. These must be subjected to daily vigilance to prevent proxy or fake QR code tampering.

# Accessibility: Make the service incredibly easy for the poorest of the poor to reach out to in their time of need.

Let us be responsible Arunachalees. We cannot, and should not, depend solely on the government for every tragedy that befalls our society. A contribution of just `5 from thousands of citizens can save a dying patient or rebuild a burnt home.

I urge all like-minded citizens, youth leaders, and social workers to join hands, brainstorm this blueprint, and make this vision a reality. Let us build a safety net of trust and compassion for our people.

Musa Bhaiya