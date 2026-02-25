BTMS condemns unruly behaviour of tourists

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ANINI, 24 Feb: After registering a case in relation to the recent incident involving a group of tourists who indulged in violent and indecent behaviour during their stay at the Mishmi Hills Resort & Hotel here in Dibang Valley district, the police have started investigating the matter.

On 20 February, the tourists – identified as Aastha Devendra Kumar Patel, Dhruv Devendra Kumar Patel, Smitaben Devendra Kumar Patel, and Devendra Kumar Patel – allegedly behaved disrespectfully towards the staff and damaged resort property.

The incident was captured on video, in which the tourists can be seen behaving violently and using abusive language towards the staff.

A police team visited the resort and recorded statements from staff members who were allegedly insulted by the tourists. The police also took note of the damage caused to the resort’s property.

Mishmi Hills Resort chairman Rezina Mihu informed that, instead of being apologetic about the incident, Devendra Kumar Patel threatened him over the phone.

“Messages have been sent on WhatsApp, threatening me with a legal case. Instead of apologising, the person is making serious allegations of unfair treatment against us. Everything has been recorded on video. This shows they have no remorse over the incident,” said Mihu.

The video of the violent and abusive behaviour has since gone viral. Citizens on social media have expressed deep anger and have sought strong action against the group.

Meanwhile, the Biodiversity and Tourism Management Society (BTMS) has strongly condemned the “reprehensible conduct allegedly exhibited by Aastha Devendra Kumar Patel, Dhruv Devendra Kumar Patel, Smitaben Devendra Kumar Patel, and Devendra Kumar Patel” at the Mishmi Hills Resort.

As per the FIR lodged in connection with the incident, the allegations include serious offences such as criminal intimidation, attempted assault on female staff, use of obscene and abusive language, mischief resulting in damage to property, threats of defamation, and other cognisable offences under the law, the BTMS stated in a release.

It expressed deep concern and dismay over the reported acts of intimidation and misconduct directed at local staff members and the community, and said that such behaviour stands in complete contradiction to the principles of respect, dignity, and mutual understanding that form the foundation of responsible tourism.

It extended solidarity to the affected staff and commended the courage and integrity of those who reported the matter through proper legal channels. “We reaffirm our full faith in the rule of law and urge the authorities concerned to ensure a fair, impartial, and expeditious investigation, and to take appropriate action in accordance with the law,” it said.

“Tourism must serve as a bridge between cultures and a catalyst for sustainable development. It cannot, and must not, come at the expense of the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of our local community. Anini and the larger Dibang Valley region take pride in their tradition of warm hospitality; however, hospitality must always be grounded in mutual respect and lawful conduct,” the BTMS said, and called upon all stakeholders – residents, visitors and institutions alike – to uphold the values of civility, responsibility, and respect, “so that our region continues to remain a safe, welcoming, and dignified destination for all.”