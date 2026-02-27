ANINI, 26 Feb: Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Jarken Gamlin advised public information officers (PIOs) and public authorities to strictly abide by the provisions of the RTI Act, 2005 to avoid penalties and disciplinary consequences under the statute.

Addressing an awareness session on the Right to Information (RTI) Act here in Dibang Valley district on Wednesday, the CIC emphasised on transparency, accountability, and timely disposal of RTI applications as essential components of good governance.

He also advised information seekers to exercise their rights responsibly and ethically under the RTI framework, cautioning against misuse of the Act. Referring to instances in certain states such as Assam and Gujarat, Gamlin noted that misuse has led to strict measures, including blacklisting of habitual applicants, and urged citizens to use the Act in a constructive and lawful manner.

Earlier, State Information Commissioner Kopey Thalley spoke on important decisions/judgements of the Supreme Court, and highlighted the key provisions and important sections of the RTI Act. He elaborated practical issues encountered in the implementation of the Act and guided the participants on its effective and lawful application, while emphasising proactive disclosure to enhance transparency and reduce unnecessary litigation.

The CIC’s PA Odi Menjo spoke on the procedural framework of the RTI Act, including filing of applications, appeals, statutory timelines, and compliance requirements. He also clarified common doubts raised by the participants.

The session was highly interactive, with active engagement from all participants. Several queries were raised and addressed comprehensively, making the programme informative, practical, and meaningful.

Among the attendees were Dibang Valley ZPC Sadhu Mihu, Dri ZPM Eta Mihu, Anelih Arzoo ZPM Emmi Yalla, ADC Jally Umpo, HoDs, circle officers, PRI members, public information officers, and members of the public. (DIPRO)