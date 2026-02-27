[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 26 Feb: Seven budding archers of the Tawang District Archery Association (TDAA) will represent the state at a national event in the Under-13 and Under-10 categories, TDAA officials informed.

In the U-13 category, the names of Karma Nyima Tashi, Tenzin Dondup, Thupten Tenzing, and Tashi Dorjee were announced on Thursday to represent the state at the nationals to be held in Andhra Pradesh next month. The selection was organised under the supervision of Mohini Kri, coach of the Khelo India Centre, Tawang.

Earlier this month, Tsering Wangchu and Drema Tsomu were selected in the U-13 category, while Tenzin Dasel was selected in the U-10 category in Itanagar.

“All seven archers of the TDAA representing the state at the nationals is truly inspiring and a moment of pride and joy,” said TDAA vice president Tenzin Lhendup.

Expressing joy over the announcement, he congratulated the members of the TDAA, stating that the hard work of general secretary, Pem Tsering, has paid off. “His sincerity and dedication in nurturing our budding archers are indeed praiseworthy,” he added.

Lhendup extended best wishes to the archers, and expressed hope that their participation in the national event would be a proud moment for the entire state.