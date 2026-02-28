[ Tenzin Sangey ]

In the quiet hills between Kangku and Likabali, a simple car ride became a powerful lesson in humanity.

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations commenced, five young students from Kangku faced a daunting challenge. Their examination centre was located nearly 55 kilometres away in Likabali. For many families, arranging daily transportation and accommodation in town was not just inconvenient – it was financially overwhelming. Hiring a vehicle or staying at a hotel was beyond their means.

At a time when anxiety should have been focused only on exam papers and answer sheets, these students carried an extra burden – uncertainty.

But true educators not only teach lessons from textbooks. They teach through action.

Bomto Bole, the headmaster of Kangku, understood the silent worries of his students and their parents. Without seeking recognition or praise, he made a quiet yet extraordinary decision. Every day, throughout the examinations, he personally drove his own private car – covering nearly 110 kilometres daily – to drop the students safely at their examination centre in Likabali and bring them back home.

It was not part of his official duty. It was not written in any rulebook. It was simply the call of his heart.

With each journey, he was not just driving a car – he was driving away fear, financial stress, and uncertainty. He ensured his students arrived on time, calm and confident. He became more than a headmaster; he became a guardian on the road, a pillar of support, and a silent source of strength.

Education is often measured in marks and certificates. But the true spirit of education lies in compassion, sacrifice, and responsibility. Bole’s gesture reminds us that a teacher’s role does not end at the classroom door. It extends into the lives, struggles, and dreams of every child.

In a world where many speak about dedication, he demonstrated it.

His selfless act will remain etched in the hearts of those five students forever. Years from now, when they look back at their board examination days, they will not only remember the question papers – they will remember the man who ensured they could sit for them with dignity.

True heroes do not always wear uniforms. Sometimes, they carry attendance registers, guide with gentle words, and drive their own cars through winding roads – quietly changing lives.

We salute Bomto Bole for showing us what it truly means to be a teacher. (The contributor is a publicity assistant)