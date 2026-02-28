PAGBA, 27 Feb: A Sewa Aapke Dwar (2.0) camp was organised at Pagba village in Sangram subdivision of Kurung Kumey district on Friday.

A key highlight of the camp was the launch of a signature campaign on the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative by the women and child development department. The campaign aimed to promote protection, education, and empowerment of the girl child, and received enthusiastic participation from officials and members of the public.

The camp witnessed active involvement of multiple government departments which provided essential services to the villagers.

As part of the outreach activities, sanitary pads were distributed to adolescent girls, while pens and notebooks were provided to needy students.

Villagers of Pagba and adjoining areas turned out in large numbers to avail themselves of the services. (DIPR)