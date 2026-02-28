NEW DELHI, 27 Feb: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will start a fellowship programme for journalists from the next session for specialisation in certain fields like technology, economy and strategy, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

Vaishnaw said this on the sidelines of the 57th convocation of the IIMC here.

“I have to share with you that from the next session onwards, we will be starting a fellowship programme for journalists, so that they can get an opportunity to specialise in certain fields.

“We have seen, globally, journalists get the opportunity to specialise in technology, economy, strategy, and so many other sectors, so that they can collect that knowledge and have that research potential which is there in them. Next session onwards, we will start that (in IIMC),” he said.

Vaishnaw, the minister for information & broadcasting, railways and IT, said the IIMC is one of the premier institutions of India and it has a very high placement rate.

IIMC students are very well sought after in the media world and the institute today had the convocation programme where the vice president of India laid the foundation stone for the new academic block, he added.

Vaishnaw said it is a totally new infrastructure that is going to be constructed at the IIMC’s New Delhi campus.

“Also, we have set up an incubator in IIMC. I interacted with the startups. Very creative ideas are coming up. I am specially impressed by the startup which is creating Indian folk tales and converting them into new technology-based storytelling,” he said.

Earlier, speaking at the function, the minister said there has been major use of the technology in media now and in many areas artificial intelligence is being used.

He said technology is being used in different ways and under such circumstances, social media platforms provide such platforms that any channel can start its operation with very limited resources.

“This is a major inflection point in mass communication. And you are entering into the field in such a time that you will help build the Vikshit Bharat. You are the Gen-Bharat, Generation Bharat. You are going to build the developed nation by 2047 which is the nation’s resolve.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a big agenda to make the country developed by 2047. In that process, you all will have your roles. You all will make and that is why you are Gen-Bharat,” he said. (PTI)