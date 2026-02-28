PASIGHAT, 27 Feb: The Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) fraternity here in East Siang district on Friday bade farewell to associate professor Dr Sunand K Sinha on his superannuation.

JNC Principal Dr Gindu Borang, congratulating Dr Sinha on reaching superannuation, said that “it is a time for cherishing memories and seeking forgiveness, even as we look forward to Dr Sinha’s continuous guidance in his new chapter.”

Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang said that Dr Sinha’s impact was so vast that “many know the institution by Dr Sinha, rather than knowing the man by the institution.”

Staff Council Secretary Agin Taboh and representatives from across the arts and science streams, including Dr Abani Doley of the English department, recalled the dedicated efforts of Dr Sinha in the academic development of the college.

S Sunanda Sinha, Dr Sinha’s daughter, described the day not merely as a day of retirement but as a “celebration of a life lived with dignity,” thanking the “sacred land of Arunachal Pradesh” for shaping her father into an unbreakable role model.

Recalling his journey to Arunachal in 1997 as a young PhD degree holder from the BHU, Dr Sinha said “I came here raw, but Arunachal Pradesh made me a finished product.”

He said that the land of Arunachal had become more than a home.

Dr Sinha’s career is a testament to academic and administrative brilliance. A recipient of the Governor’s Outstanding Teacher Award-2023 and the JNC Principal’s Lifetime Academic Legacy Award-2026, his contributions reached far beyond the English department. As an IIAS Shimla associate and national electoral expert, he was honoured by the Election Commission of India and empanelled as an international trainer. Within the college, he masterfully served in numerous roles. (DIPRO)