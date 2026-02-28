NAMSAI, 27 Feb: The Kickoff Challenge Football Tournament 2025-26 was organised here by the 8 Assam Rifles from 23 to 26 February, with the aim of promoting sportsmanship and youth engagement, and strengthening civil-military relations in the region.

The tournament witnessed participation of six prominent clubs – Kharsang Royal Club, M’pen Football Club, Kharsang Football Club, Hornbill Arrow Sporting Club, Miao Town Club, and Namsai Town Club.

The knockout matches commenced on 23 February with spirited contests between Kharsang Royal Club and M’pen Football Club and Kharsang Football Club taking on Hornbill Arrow Sporting Club.

The semifinals, held on 24 February, were equally competitive. In a closely fought encounter, Hornbill Arrow Sporting Club defeated Namsai Town Club 1-0 to secure a berth in the final. Kharsang Royal Club won the other semifinal to set up the championship clash.

Earlier during the tournament, Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa visited the venue for the prize distribution ceremony of the girls’ football match and interacted with the players, encouraging wider participation of youths in sports activities.

The grand finale, played on Thursday afternoon between Hornbill Arrow Sporting Club and Kharsang Royal Club, drew an enthusiastic crowd.

Demonstrating superior teamwork and determination, Hornbill Arrow Sporting Club lifted the championship trophy, winning the match against Kharsang Royal Club which a score of 4-2.

The best goalkeeper award of the tournament was awarded to Rakesh Rai (Hornbill Arrow Sporting Club), and Abongrongrang (Kharsang Royal Club) was adjudged the best player of the tournament.

The event was conducted under the leadership of 8 Assam Rifles Officiating Commandant Lieutenant Colonel Sudheer Pujari. The tournament was organised by 8 Assam Rifles D Company OC Major Jay Kant Mishra, who played a key role in coordinating the event. (DIPR)